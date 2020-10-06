BTS opens up about racism, prejudice in the international market: ‘we’ve also been subjected’

BTS is one of the most popular boybands currently active in the international market, however, despite their popularity, the boys face a ton of flack and hate from online trolls and other malicious netizens, whenever they go abroad for shows or appearances.

There came a time when the hate got so bad that the boys rallied together and decided to change the world view with a handsome donation to the BLM movement.

During their interview with Variety, the hit South Korean boyband spilled the beans on their own experiences with racism and prejudice when trying to break into the international market and even revealed what led them down the road to ending racial inequality after joining hands with the BLM movement.

Jin spoke on behalf of his group during the interview and was quoted saying, “When we’re abroad or in other situations, we’ve also been subjected to prejudice. We feel that prejudice should not be tolerated; it really has no place.”

“We started to discuss what we could do to help, whether it was a donation or something else. That’s where the conversation began — just trying to see what we could do to try to alleviate this prejudice.”

The group’s leader RM also touched on the topic, claiming, “We were aware of the fans, the hashtags and their participation. It was a decision we thought about very carefully: what could we do, as part of our overall message of speaking out against prejudice and violence? We discussed it very carefully with the company and that’s how this came about.”

Near the end of their interview with the leading daily, Suga made it clear that the group has no intention of becoming ‘political figures’ and simply wish to make music.

“I don’t consider ourselves as political. We aren’t trying to send out some grandiose message. We would see Army as a conduit for our voice or our opinion. Army speaks their own initiatives, and we always respect their opinions, as we respect any other person’s.”