Hailey Bieber spills the beans on marriage, motherhood and intimacy

Hailey Bieber dishes on the polarizing aspects of marriage and even gave fans a timeline about her plans for pregnancy and child birth.

During her interview with Vogue Italia, translated by E! News, the model candidly discussed her lack of PDA with husband Justin Bieber and even spilled the beans on her prospects of having children two years into her marriage.

The model was quoted telling the leading daily, "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are."

The star also went on to reveal the exhaustive parts of her relationship with the popstar in their early dating days. "For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of people watching us at certain moments.”

There came a time though where “I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."

During the course of their interview, Hailey also gave fans the tea and revealed if she will be ready to have kids with Bieber.

"The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now."

For now, "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September. We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."

In the time she has spent with her husband, Hailey claims her confidence has skyrocketed because her husband makes her feel "strong, sexy and tough."

"Although many still see us as eternal teenagers, Justin in particular. Instead, we are a married man and woman, committed, and comfortable with their sexuality, We are as individuals and consequently we are together.” Hailey concluded by saying, “Our chemistry is born from this private and profound awareness."