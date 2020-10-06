Kim Kardashian 'single-handedly' cared for Kanye West as he battled coronavirus

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian looked back at her husband Kanye West’s harrowing battle with coronavirus.

Speaking about how she cared for him during that period, the model explained to Grazia magazine that it was extremely “scary” to look after him all on her own.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help,” she revealed.

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” she added.

Opening up about his ordeal, Kanye too had recalled the terrifying experience during an interview with Forbes.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!" he said.