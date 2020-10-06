Richa Chadha taking Payal Ghosh defaming her in sexual assault case

Richa Chadha has now filed a defamation suit against the accuser for tarnishing her name

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is taking actor Payal Ghosh to court after her name was taken by her in an interview where she made allegations of sexual assault against director Anurag Kashyap.

Issuing a statement, Richa had distanced herself from the controversy and condemned the remarks made by Payal.

She has now filed a defamation suit against the accuser for tarnishing her name.

As per a source cited by Times of India: “The matter was listed on Monday in the Bombay High Court. The court was informed by advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar (Richa’s lawyer) that the defendants had been served the suit, but none of them had appeared before the court. The court has directed that the matter be listed on October 7 and has asked for the documents to be served on the defendants once again.”

Talking to Bombay Times, Richa’s lawyer revealed: “Since the matter is sub judice, I can’t say much. But I believe that the statements against Richa Chadha are defamatory and can affect any self-respecting woman. I am sure justice will be done.”