Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik update: Couple taking time alone to bond with newborn daughter

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik currently staying at their Pennsylvania farm with newborn baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have ample time on their hands to bond with their newborn daughter.



The new parents, who welcomed their first child in September, are 'taking it all in' as they continue to cherish their little bundle of joy.

As per a source close to Gigi and Zayn, “Their life is usually nonstop and now that they have nowhere to go, it’s been nice to just lounge by the fire pit or watch movies when the baby is sleeping.”

The supermodel and singer are currently staying at their Pennsylvania farm and plan to raise their baby over there indefinitely.

“There are multiple cottages on the property, so Gigi and Zayn can be alone to bond with the baby,” added the insider.

“But, to be honest, they really don’t mind being with everyone. Gigi keeps saying that she feels like she did as a kid with her whole family by her side," they said.

Meanwhile, a separate source revealed that Gigi is already a 'natural' at parenthood and is loving this time in her life.

“It was of course stressful being pregnant in a pandemic, so Gigi is just very happy to be on the other side and loves being a mom more than anything," the insider said.

The duo are yet to announce their baby's name but according to a tipster they have picked out a “very special” name for their daughter, but “aren’t in a rush” to announce it.

“They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can," said the source.