Mon Oct 05, 2020
October 6, 2020

Meghan Markle praised by her 'Suit' co-star over US election statement

Tue, Oct 06, 2020

While Trump supporters are attacking Meghan Markle for speaking about the US election, her former co-star Patrick J. Adams has praised the Duchess of Sussex for being vocal.

Adams, who played Markle's love interest in the hit show Suits, said in a recent interview that he was 'very, very happy' with his friend's efforts to encourage people to vote next month.

He commented on Meghan and Harry's statement during the promotion of his new Disney+ show The Right Stuff.

Asked whether he'd seen the Duchess since she relocated to the United States, she said, "I think she's pretty busy, but I am happy to have her back stateside."

Talking to Access Hollywood on Friday, he said, "He is 'very, very happy that she's becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November."

