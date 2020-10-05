close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2020

'Queen Elizabeth 'never' takes off her wedding ring'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 05, 2020

Queen Elizabeth never takes off her wedding ring reportedly because it contains an inscription known  only to three people,  royal biographer Ingrid Seward wrote in her book.

In a book titled "Prince Philip: A Portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh", she wrote that the British monarch "never" takes off her wedding ring which is made of Welsh gold provided by people of Wales.

"She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband," Ingrid wrote.

She said that since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923, the royal family has been using Welsh gold for their wedding bands.

"Recent royal brides Princess Eugenie, and Meghan Markle both followed the nearly 100-year tradition, as did Kate Middleton when she married Prince William in 2011".

Latest News

More From Entertainment