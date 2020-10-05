close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
October 5, 2020

Ayeza Khan gleams as she gives fans major style envy in red outfit

Mon, Oct 05, 2020

Actress Ayeza Khan left fans in awe with her latest styling session, giving fans major style envy in gorgeous red outfit.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress, who found her niche as a an actress, has shared stunning snaps of herself from a recent photo shoot on social media to attract more applause from admirers.

In the pictures, Ayeza is seen flaunting her radiant look as she opted for red gown. Her appearance gives an impression  an eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity.

Ayeza  adorned her look with  a necklace that added to her served her as a beauty elevator.

On the work front, the actress is enthralling her fans with the romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

