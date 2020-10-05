Ayeza Khan gleams as she gives fans major style envy in red outfit

Actress Ayeza Khan left fans in awe with her latest styling session, giving fans major style envy in gorgeous red outfit.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress, who found her niche as a an actress, has shared stunning snaps of herself from a recent photo shoot on social media to attract more applause from admirers.



In the pictures, Ayeza is seen flaunting her radiant look as she opted for red gown. Her appearance gives an impression an eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity.

Ayeza adorned her look with a necklace that added to her served her as a beauty elevator.

On the work front, the actress is enthralling her fans with the romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

