Pakistan Navy wins third consecutive title of National Shooting Championship

Pakistan Navy wins the National Shooting Championship for the third consecutive time. — Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD:​ The Pakistan Navy, won the National Shooting Championship title for the third time in a row with 17 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze medals whereas the Pakistan Army were the runners-up and the Pakistan Air Force secured third position.

The 27th National Shooting Championship was held at the Army Marksmen Unit (AMU), Jhelum. The mega national event which is held every year, involved all national level teams competing for the coveted title.

GOC 23 Div, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, the chief guest at the event, gave away medals to winners.

The week-long National Shooting Championship - 2020 was organized and hosted by the Pakistan Army under the auspices of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP).

More than 300 shooters belonging to the teams of Army, Navy, Air Force, Punjab, Sindh, WAPDA, ASF, Federal Rifle Association (FRA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) participated in the event and displayed their skills.

Four new national records were set up in the championship by Pakistan Navy shooters in the Rifle and Pistol category.

Zeeshan Shakir Farid CPO/PTI, Nadra Raees CPO/PTI, Rabia Kabeer AB/ PT and Anas Rafi (Junior) from Pakistan Navy set new National records in Air Rifle Men, Prone Rifle Women, 25-meter Pistol women and Air Rifle Men Youth category, respectively.

Chief guest Major General Shahid Imtiaz, while addressing at the prize distribution ceremony, appreciated the efforts put in by all players/juries and organizers for their active participation in the event.