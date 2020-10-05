Prince Harry's brutal remark at his father Prince Charles' lack of independence

Prince Harry is known to be more modern and evolved in his ways as compared to his father Prince Charles who wears the crown of the ‘most pampered member’ of the British royal family.



An old incident has been making rounds on the internet about the Duke of Sussex’s snide remark towards his father and the regal ways with which he lives his life.

Harry made a jibe about his father having a separate person conducting each of even the most menial of tasks for him.

A footage shows the prince as a teenager brushing off his muddy boots at a polo match with Charles poking fun at him for doing the job himself.

The duke holds nothing back and responds: “What? I always clean them. I played yesterday, I didn’t have a chance. Just because you’d get someone else to do it for you…”

Harry as well as his elder brother William are known to be preferring some independence unlike Charles who, at their age, had his own valet, a private secretary, a driver and a considerably large staff working just for him.