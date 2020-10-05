Kim Kardashian delivers empowering Covid-19 safety speech but North takes the limelight

Kim Kardashian recently presented a heartfelt social-distancing PSA video but it was North West’s candid demeanor that stole the show.

The video in question was made for the California governor office but it was North’s humorous and candid interjections that sparked life into the serious speech.

The video opened with a note from Kim and she was quoted saying, "Hi everyone in California, it's Kim Kardashian West, and I just wanted to talk to you—"

At this moment, North pops into the frame and highlights her confident presence saying, "And North West!"

After sharing a look with her daughter, the makeup mogul jumped back into the zone, adding, "I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing. I know it's California, and we've got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves."

As soon as the video got deep, another North interjection caused the internet to burst into laughter. The young child stole the show from here on out with her candid admittance, "I want out.”

Kim on the other hand immediately regained her composure, had a cut-frame moment and went on saying, "Okay, so guys, we just want you to social distance. There’s so many fun, amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have so much fun. Trust me, I want to get out—more than you know.”

But North was not having it and gently reminded her mom about how people should be spending more time with their kids rather than their friends during quarantine. "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends."

Check out the post below:



