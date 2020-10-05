North West pumps out insane life advice amid COVID-19: ‘make the coronavirus go away’

North West has some ingenious thoughts about how best to fight and “make the coronavirus go away” and the answer has the internet in fits.

North shared her ingenious and innocent idea to CR Fashion Book and Page Six snatched it right up!

Reportedly, the young celebrity star hopes to “make everybody love each other,” in 2020 and "And make the coronavirus go away” by making “everyone have more dogs.”

CR Fashion Book is a series that recently quizzed a number of fashion insiders on their solution to COVID-19 and North stole the show with her heartwarming belief of making “everyone have more dogs."