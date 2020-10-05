Taapsee Pannu feels ‘like a kid’ back at school following her return to work amid Covid-19

Taapsee Pannu is riding a nostalgic high as she leaves quarantine behind to return back to work for her upcoming Tamil production.

During her interview with the Times of India, Taapsee claimed, “As a kid, I used to be excited and would look forward to returning to school after vacations. Remember that feeling when a kid goes back to school after a long break? It felt exactly like that.”

While Taapsee is back to doing all that she loves and adores, this large month-long gap greatly decreased the intensity of her confidence in front of the camera.

The actress was quoted saying, “I was slightly nervous, as I hadn’t worked for five months. It made me doubt myself. I thought, ‘Would I be as good as I was, in front of the camera?’ I wondered whether I would have to start from scratch, as the craft of ‘acting’ wasn’t exercised for many months. So frankly, that little anxiety was there. But I am glad that it all went smoothly.”

While Taapsee’s half of the shoot is already wrapped and ready, shoots involving her co-star Vijay Sethupathi were shot in heavily controlled environments, so as to mitigate potential risks.

“We shot most of the film at the same location that we were staying at. Hygiene measures and all necessary precautions were taken care of.”

The actress also touched upon the safety measures that were employed and was quoted saying, “For the first few days we were getting used to the sanitisation process, being in masks on sets, etc. Following all the measures did affect the pace of the shoot in the beginning, but in a couple of days, we got used to it.”