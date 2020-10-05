Leaked audio footage from AIIMS doctor gives rise murder speculations in Sushant Singh’s case

Even after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced their findings regarding Sushant Singh’s death, a leaked audio footage has plunged it all into jeopardy.

The audio leak reportedly comes from Dr Sudhir Gupta who can be heard saying, “Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.”

Times Now reported on the leak once the news hit mainstream media and quoted Dr Sudhir Gupta’s comments where he claimed that the late actor was murdered, and never committed suicide.

This report came forward after the doctor got a look at the actor’s remains and as a result, Sushant’s family has called for another forensic investigation.

For the unversed, in the earlier report, it was Dr Sudhir Gupta himself who had issued a statement as the forensic head of AIIMS.

It read, “We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased.”

Recently, the actor’s family has also reacted to the news and published a statement of their own on the matter, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.” (sic)



