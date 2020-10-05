Salman Khan left flabbergasted over astrologer’s reply to his chances at marriage

Bollywood’s most eligible Bachler Salman Khan got the shock of his life after he asked an astrologer his prospects for marriage during a candid discussion on the Big Boss 14 stage.

The astrologer in question, Pandit Janardan has initially been brought in to give an analysis of the contestant’s outward personalities and inner character.

After finishing off his analysis on Nikki Tamboli, the religious scholar was quizzed about Salman’s prospects for marriage and the astrologer had the most candid of replies.

Janardan looked the actor dead in the eyes and simply claimed, “Aage aisa koi yog nahi ban raha na? (No such possibility is there in future?).”

Taking a que from Salman’s flabbergasted expression the astrologer also went on to say, “No, not at all.”

With this comment, Salam burst out in fits of laughter on the set and exclaimed, “Arre waah, shaadi ke chance khatam (Wow, all chances of marriage are over now).”