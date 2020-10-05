Queen doesn't trust Meghan, Prince Harry; asked them to relinquish royal titles: report

Queen Elizabeth does not trust Meghan Markle, Prince Harry; asked royal couple to relinquish royal titles: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly stripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal HRH titles because she does not trust them, according to a report.



Royal author Robert Lacey in his book Battle of Brothers claimed that Queen does not trust Prince Harry and Meghan, who are officially called Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and asked the royal couple to drop their ‘HRH (His/Her Royal Highness)” after they stepped down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, are currently staying at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles with son Archie.

The royal couple, in an agreement with the Queen were agreed not to use the HRH titles.

According to the author, it was not clear exactly why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not stripped of their royal titles but he claims Queen Elizabeth does not trust for using the HRH titles.

There are also reports that Harry and Meghan could eventually relinquish all of their titles anyway since they want to work more in Hollywood, where titles are not as important as connections and experience.