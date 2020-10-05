Ananya Panday says she is unbothered by haters: ‘You keep your head down and work’

Ananya Panday has unquestionably become a target for all critics due to her rapid success

Bollywood star Ananya Panday is one of the many in the industry who often fall prey to trolls and abusive comments on social media.

And with the nepotism debate skyrocketing in B-Town, the Khaali Peeli star has unquestionably become a target for all critics due to her rapid success.

Responding to all of the negativity surrounding her, the actor said in an interview: “To take the good and the bad in my stride. I have come to realise that I can’t get too carried away with all the love and praise that you get, and can’t be bogged down by all negativity, hate and trolling.”

“You keep your head down, and work. Just the fact that I am getting to be an actor and be in films, and have people watching them is such a big deal. It’s a dream come true for me. I will work hard, and better myself. You have to take everything in your stride,” she was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.