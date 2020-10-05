Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia had been in Hyderabad for the filming of her web series when she contracted COVID-19

Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for COVID-19, after which she was immediately hospitalized.

The actor had been in Hyderabad for the filming of her web series when she contracted the disease and started feeling unwell.

Bhatia was moved to a private hospital after the test result confirmed her diagnosis. The news comes weeks after her parents were infected back in August, subsequent to which, she too had isolated herself.

Turning to Twitter, the actor had announced: "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive.”