Mumbai police touches on AIIMS ruling out Sushant Singh’s murder theories

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh came forward to give his thoughts regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as well as the current direction of CBI’s probe.

During an interview with PTI the city officer spoke about how ‘vindicated’ the entire police force feels with AIIMS findings.

He was quoted saying, "We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS. The court didn't find any fault with our investigation."

For the unversed, Shushant’s family turned to Patna police station after they became frustrated with the slow pace of investigation being carried out by the Mumbai police force.

After that began a high stakes political drama, the courts took action and effectively transferred the case out to an independent governmental body, the CBI.

Param Bir Singh believes, "Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticised our investigation.” He even pointed out how doctors at Cooper Hospital also received flack despite their promptness in the investigative process.