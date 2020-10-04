Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan hits out at Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan hit out at Kangana Ranaut after AIIMS forensic report ruled out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.



Soni Razdan slammed Kangana, who is unwilling to accept the report, and also stressed on the importance of mental health.

She turned to Twitter and said, “For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ ... No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out.”

Soni went on to say “...Not from life. But from the suffering they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life.”

Earlier, responding to AIIMS report on Sushant's death, Kangana had tweeted “Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS.”

She added, “With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist? 3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?”

It may be noted here that medical experts have ruled out any foul play or murder in Sushant's death.

