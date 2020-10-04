Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea getting ‘framed’ by NCB in drugs case?

Kshitij Ravi Prasad said that NCB has been 'falsely' dragging Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal

Many people were of the belief that Bollywood bigwigs are getting ‘framed’ in the escalating drug abuse case just to sully the industry’s name.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad who is the former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment is expressing this view as he told a special court following his arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau that the agency officials have been “falsely” dragging Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal into the fiasco.

The accused said in his statement to the court, he said, as per India TV: "Subsequent to my earlier statement, I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal in the present proceedings.”

"Despite me repeatedly stating that I don't said persons...and have no knowledge of allegations against them (sic),” he added.

He went on to say that because he had refused to write statement maligning the three stars, "the complainant (NCB) has been preparing various false statements as per their wishes and trying to coerce me into signing them.”

He went on to say how he was harassed "mentally, emotionally, and psychologically by the probe agency (sic).”

"Neither had we taken these names nor the accused (Prasad)

ever mentioned them (during his questioning). We have shown his statement to the court," he added.