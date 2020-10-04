Kate Middleton's uncle lambastes Meghan Markle, Prince Harry telling them to 'shut up'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at the receiving end of immense censure and fury by Kate Middleton's uncle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been blasted over and given a pretty harsh advice by Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at the receiving end of immense censure and fury by Goldsmith, who recently launched a blistering attack on the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith lashed out at the former royals, terming them as mere 'muppets' who should 'shut up.'

"With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention.

“Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding," Goldsmith said in a now-deleted post, according to The Sun.

He did not stop here.

“Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong’n. Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy," Kate's uncle added.

Goldsmith is the elder brother of Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, who came out all guns blazing against Harry after he called on for an end to structural racism in the UK.

He told Daily Mail that the Meghan and Harry didn’t “give a damn” about the royal family, otherwise they wouldn’t have “abdicated” the UK for the US after Megxit.

“We’ve all had enough of them lecturing us," the 55-year-old blasted.