Sat Oct 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2020

Kensington Palace shares rare video of Kate Middleton, Prince William's kids speak out for the first time

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 04, 2020

Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte team up in an adorable exchange with David Attenborough

Kate Middleton and Prince William sent the internet into a meltdown after they gave a rare glimpse of their kids Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte speaking out for the first time.

The Cambridge kids teamed up to debut themselves on the internet in an adorable exchange which is going viral of late.

In the video, the three munchkins ask TV icon and naturalist, Sir David Attenborough, a question each, raising their voice to spread awareness about the challenges surrounding the environment.

The clip begins by Prince George asking, "Hello David Attenborough, What animal do you think will become extinct next?" 

Attenborough responds to the question saying he hopes that will not happen.

Following her elder brother, Charlotte then inquires, "Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?"

The most endearing inquirer, two-year-old Prince Louis then takes his turn to ask what kind of animal he liked best, while showing off a sweet way of pronouncing the word animal.

Check out the adorable exchange between the young royals and David Attenborough here


