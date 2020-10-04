Prince Harry applauds the spirit of London Marathon Runners in special message

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in video dedicated to uplift the spirit of the runners

Prince Harry has sent a special video message to this year's London Marathon Runners.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance in a video dedicated to uplift the spirit of the runners.

Because the coronvirus pandemic has restricted the participants to complete the 26.2 mile within their communities, the prince had a few words of applaud for those beating the odds to take part.

"A special message from the Duke of Sussex to the 45,000 people taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday," the official London Marathon account captioned the video.

The clip began with Prince Harry saying, "This year sadly it's not possible for everybody to run together on the streets of London in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon." The duke continued, "Instead, 45,000 runners from across the U.K., and 109 countries around the world, will run the 40th race in their own way, taking on the 26.2 miles, in their own communities."

"Thanks to all of you, the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe," he added. "While we won't be together in person, we are together in spirit. And the amazing tenacity of runners from around the world is a reminder of our strength and sense of community during these difficult times."

Harry said, "I also want to say a huge thank you for everything you are doing to support so many charities who need our help now, more than ever."







