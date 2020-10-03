Snoop Dogg wins hearts of Trump supports, leaving fans baffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Snoop Dogg is known for mocking and insulting President Donald Trump on social media.
The rapper's fans were left surprised when they saw his latest Instagram post in which he sent prayers for Trump and the First Lady.
"Who hijacked Snoop's account?," wrote a fan in the comments section.
President Trump is quarantining after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.