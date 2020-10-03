close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
Entertainment

October 3, 2020

Snoop Dogg wins hearts of Trump supports, leaving fans baffled

Snoop Dogg  is known for mocking and insulting President Donald Trump on social media.

The rapper's fans were left surprised when they saw his latest Instagram post in which he sent prayers for Trump and the First Lady.

"Who hijacked Snoop's account?," wrote a fan in the comments section.

President Trump is quarantining after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.



