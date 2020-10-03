Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft

American actor Shia LaBeouf is reportedly facing petty theft and misdemeanor battery charges following a violent exchange with a man that happened earlier in June.

As per a report by Los Angeles City Attorney, the Transformers actor allegedly got into a brawl with a man and had taken his hat.

A criminal complaint filed against the actor on September 24, claimed that a man named Tyler Murphy was unlawfully forced upon by him after which he also stole his hat.

The complaint further revealed that the actor is expected to be arraigned on November 19.

This is not the first time LaBeouf has landed in legal trouble as earlier in 2008, he was detained over suspicion of drunk driving and later in 2017, over public drunkenness.