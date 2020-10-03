Queen Elizabeth ‘deliberately’ did not display photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth II had ‘deliberately’ not displayed the photo of Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on the table during her Christmas speech in 2019.



The Sun quoted new bombshell book the Battle of Brothers as saying that Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals early in 2020, were left out of the pictures displayed on the Queen’s table during her Christmas speech in 2019.

Author of the book Robert Lacey, who claims he spoke to number of insiders while writing the book, says “absence of Meghan and Harry’s photo on Queen’s table during her Christmas speech was ‘deliberate’”

Meanwhile, there are reports that Queen has cancelled all major events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for rest of the year 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic and after reports Meghan and Harry were considering to visit the UK before Christmas.

The Palace said in a statement, “In line with current government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of this year.

A variety of possibilities were examined to see if it was possible for Investitures to safely take place in line with the guidelines. Sadly, due to the large numbers of guests and recipients attending, it was not possible to find a way of safely delivering these events in the current circumstances. Recipients will be contacted directly.

The Queen’s intention remains to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an Autumn programme of Audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice.”