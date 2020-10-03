close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

Chris Evans’ ‘blood boils’ after Rick Moranis attack

Sat, Oct 03, 2020

American actor Chris Evans wants the individual who attacked actor Rick Moranis to be held accountable by authorities.

The Captain America star, 39, is urging authorities to track down the person who attacked the Ghostbusters actor on Thursday at the Upper West Side in New York City.

Turning to Twitter, Evans wrote: “My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

He expressed his sentiments as he retweeted the new about Moranis getting ‘randomly attacked.’

The Little Giants star was spotted through a CCTV footage getting knocked by a stranger randomly while he was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street, near his apartment at 7:30am. 

