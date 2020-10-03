James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ postponed yet again

James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ once again postponed till April 2021

The release of the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponed yet again till April 2021, the makers of the movie have announced.



This was announced through film’s official Twitter handle late on Friday.

The statement reads: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

The statement further says, “We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.”



Film No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, was originally set to be released in April 2020, but was postponed until November coronavirus pandemic.