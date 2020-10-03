Ananya Panday has her eyes set on a full-fledged action film

Ananya Panday is waiting for her third venture, Khaali Peeli to hit the OTT platforms

Bollywood star Ananya Panday has swiftly made her way to the top-tier actors of the industry with her unmatched charm and acting prowess.

Being only two films old as of yet, the actor is waiting for her third venture, Khaali Peeli to hit the OTT platforms.

Speaking about the offering, Ananya talked to Mumbai Mirror and spilled all the tea brewing behind the scenes.

"Parvez (Shaikh, action director) bhai's team made it a smooth ride, helping me at each turn. Now, I have a 'chaska' for doing stunts and want to do a full-fledged action film soon,” said Ananya.

"I joke that I attract love triangles. Even this film is a love triangle between Ishaan, me and a taxi. But I don't mind sharing Ishaan or rather Pooja doesn't mind sharing her Blackie with Chhamiya," she added.

"We had a lot of fun, both on and off screen. He was my partner-in-crime and we were constantly pulling each other's leg. I lucked out getting Ishaan as a co-star because he brought out something new in me,” she said.

“The two of us, along with Mak (Maqbool Khan, director), were an amazing trio, not just during the filming but doing everything else together as well."

Speaking about the coronavirus lockdown, Ananya said: "The lockdown has made me more patient and I've realised that I don't need much. I'm happy with the smaller things that life has to offer. It has given me double the energy to get back to work. I know I won't be taking another break for a long time.”