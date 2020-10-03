Abhishek Bachchan loses his cool after being called a ‘product of nepotism’

Stars in Bollywood who come from a family of film stars often face ample criticism for not having to work as hard as others to reach the top.

Abhishek Bachchan is also one such celebrity who has been subjected to criticism over his family’s A-lister status courtesy of his dad Amitabh Bachchan being a veteran star.

However, it seems that the Race star has no tolerance left for trolls as he recently gave an earful to one who attacked him for making it big in the industry by milking his father’s name.

“@juniorbachchan hey product of nepotism, if u r doing struggle then i wish god gives struggle like u to every individual. Me n my wife Sneha hv been doing youtube for a while but this different from ur big banner films also. Bcz i do it on my own nd dont ask my father to refer,” said the troll on Twitter.

Giving a spot-on reply, Abhishek wrote: “You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake.”

