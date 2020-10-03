Anushka Sharma hits out at patriarchal view of male child being a ‘privilege’

Anushka Sharma is getting ready to welcome a new addition into her family with husband Virat Kohli

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is blasting the patriarchal concepts which the society has been intoxicated with over the years.

As the Zero actor gets ready to welcome a new addition into her family with husband Virat Kohli, the actor turned to her Instagram to pen a powerful note on how the society deems it a ‘privilege’ when a woman gives birth to a boy.

“Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view,” wrote the PK actor.

“The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE,” added Anushka.

“The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected,” she added.