Fri Oct 02, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 2, 2020

Nick Jonas wants his fans to read Priyanka Chopra's book

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 02, 2020

Nick Jonas is promoting  Priyanka Chopra's new book titled  "unfinished".

The singer took to Instagram to praise his wife  and asked for signed copy of her book.

Taking to Instagram, the American singer shared a picture of the book's cover with a caption that read, "So incredibly proud of you @priyankachopra quick question... can I please get a signed copy. everyone go pre order my wife’s beautiful memoir now!



