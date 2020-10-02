Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first look of her memoir 'Unfinished' with emotional note

Actress Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first look of her memoir 'Unfinished' on Friday, looking stunning on the cover.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared two videos and told her fans that it's okay to move on and leave things 'unfinished'.



The global icon also shared a lengthy note to revealed how she is very much 'unfinished'.



She wrote: "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life..."

The Desi Girl, in the videos, shared anecdotes and advice her mum and dad gave her. "My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid."



PeeCee, in the second video, also told her fans that it's okay to move on and leave things 'unfinished'. "And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished."