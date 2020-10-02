close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
Web Desk
October 2, 2020

Ayeza Khan looks drop dead gorgeous as she rocks pretty morning look in stylish top

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 02, 2020

Pakistan's much-adored actress Ayeza Khan made jaws drop as she rocked a stylish  look in  new Instagram pictures.

Ayeza shared stunning  morning snaps of herself from the bedroom,  rocking stylish white top to show off her natural beauty.

She accessorizes with three gold necklaces and is made up with black eye-liner and mascara along with some rosy lip color.

Gazing  directly into the camera,  the actress  gave an impression as she's  having an eye on someone. She wore her  brunette hair tucked upon her face.

The Mehar Posh actress captioned the post:  'Eye on you..'

Eye on you..

The actress's new post is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her followers.

