Ayeza Khan looks drop dead gorgeous as she rocks pretty morning look in stylish top

Pakistan's much-adored actress Ayeza Khan made jaws drop as she rocked a stylish look in new Instagram pictures.



Ayeza shared stunning morning snaps of herself from the bedroom, rocking stylish white top to show off her natural beauty.

She accessorizes with three gold necklaces and is made up with black eye-liner and mascara along with some rosy lip color.



Gazing directly into the camera, the actress gave an impression as she's having an eye on someone. She wore her brunette hair tucked upon her face.

The Mehar Posh actress captioned the post: 'Eye on you..'



The actress's new post is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her followers.

