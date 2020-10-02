Prince Harry found new destiny after realising something rotten in royalness, claims Queen's biographer

Prince Harry found a new destiny after realising that there was 'something rotten at the heart of royalness', according to a royal biographer.

Prince Harry decided royal life wasn't for him as he smelled something rotten' at the heart of it, a bombshell new book has claimed.

Robert Lacey's 'Battle of Brothers' lifts the lid on the difficulties in Princes William and Harry's relationship, based on information from trusted insiders at the palace.

Ahead of the book's launch, Lacey claims Harry needs to find a "new destiny" after quitting the job and moving to Los Angeles.



He writes: "He realised there was something rotten at the heart of royalness that is not for him."

Robert Lacey, acclaimed biographer and historical consultant on 'The Crown', claimed Buckingham Palace “got it wrong” with Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle, before the couple stepped back from their royal duties.



Lacey was speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the serialisation of his eagerly awaited book, which tells the story of two brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Discussing the rift between the two princess, Lacey said: "Some say, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter. It will blow over.’ But that’s not what historians will be saying in ten years’ time.



"If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the Abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.

"There is time to change things in a positive direction, but at the moment the Palace is not working in that direction."

The new book comes hot on the heels of another royal biography this year. Finding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, tells the story of Harry and Meghan’s relationship and their decision to move back to North America.

The new book is critical of many members of the royal family, including Prince William, the Queen and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

