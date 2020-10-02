Meghan Markle to ‘get out’ of legal battle against British press of face the 'Streisand effect'

Royal experts have recently come out to warn Meghan Markle against following through with her legal battles against British tabloids over invasion of privacy.

Many royal experts believe that Meghan Markle is under threat of facing an even greater breach of personal privacy if she plans to go through with her lawsuits.

Many have even dubbed this possible privacy breach the ‘Streisand effect' and fear the Duchess might be biting off more than she can chew when it comes to these legal proceedings.

Mark Stephens from the British firm Howard Kennedy spoke to Express UK about the possible prevailing issue and was quoted saying, "If I was advising Meghan I'd be saying get out now. This is another hole below the waterline.”

Stephens believes "The risk is that how she curates her reputation, what she allows into the public domain and what she doesn't, are now things that will be picked over by lawyers in cross-examination. The stakes are enormous because at the moment her reputation is not damaged particularly.”

"She's had an invasion of privacy and she feels strongly about it but the reality is she has only got a downside here. The more that she protests about wanting to protect her privacy, the more that people are going to investigate how she has curated the Streisand effect of amplifying the positive PR and negativizing the other PR."

For the unversed, the Streisand effect is a tumultuous phenomenon where those who are seeking to hide or protect their privacy, inversely end up causing more consequences and thusly end up incurring more unintended publicity.

It was named after US entertainer Barbra Streisand and her early 2000s debacle where more attention ended up falling over her Malibu house pictures than previously intended.