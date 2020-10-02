40,000 litres of petrol wasted as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat

KOHAT: A massive petrol spill occurred in the city on Thursday when a tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol spilled.



Video footage and pictures taken by a Geo News correspondent showed petrol gushing out from the damaged tanker and spilling out onto the road.



Two police officials stand by as the tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol lies on the ground. Photo: Geo News reporter Yasir Shah

The tanker overturned at the city's Kotal Pahar point, forcing authorities to close the road. The oil tanker was on its way from Karachi and was supposed to arrive in Peshawar with the petrol.