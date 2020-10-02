A view of seal restaurants at Hussainabad Food Street in provincial capital due to violation of SOPs of Covid-19. PHOTO: ONLINE

Federal Minister Asad Umar warned on Friday that indoor restaurants were emerging as "high contributors to the COVID-19 spread", as the authorities closed down six marriage halls and over a 100 restaurants in Karachi.

"NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on SOP violations in these places," said the minister on Twitter.

He emphasised that the country must not allow "irresponsible behaviour" of some individuals to put everyone's health at risk.

Meanwhile, authorities in Karachi closed six marriage halls and 103 restaurants in the metropolis for not complying with health guidelines and COVID-19 prevalence, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).



The country's nerve centre in the fight against coronavirus said that it has also instructed all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad to ensure health guidelines and abidance of protocols.

The NCOC also cautioned the authorities that restaurants and marriage halls were "emerging as the epicentre of the disease".

Micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district

Due to the rising number of cases in the port city, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar on Thursday directed authorities to impose micro smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi's South district.

The lockdown was imposed in an apartment located in the district's sub-division Civil Lines, according to a notification issued. It was also imposed in the sub-division Saddar.

The DC also said that a restaurant was also sealed for violating the prescribed coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The development comes a day after a similar lockdown was imposed in two areas of Manghopir for two weeks.

The areas in Mangophir's Gadap Town included Saima Villas and Samama City, both having a combined population of 4,000 people approximately.