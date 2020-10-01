close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

Ertugrul actress Gulsim Ali aka Aslıhan Hatun looks ravishing in new pictures

Thu, Oct 01, 2020

Gulsim Ali aka Aslıhan Hatun is one of the most loved actors from  popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Pakistani fans knew little  about most of the Turkish actors before they watched  the historical series.

Every time they see the real life pictures of the actors on social media, they  couldn't help but praise  them in the comments section of their posts.  

Here is a collection of  pictures that Gulsim Ali recently shared on her Instagram:







