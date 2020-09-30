close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox dine in Los Angeles, pictures go viral

Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox  are celebrating the success of  the former's new album that released recently.

The pair  was pictured on Tuesday as the lovebirds dined under the stars in Los Angeles.

The Cleveland rapper seemed to enjoy the Hollywood star's company as his new album "Tickets To My Downfall" received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

The duo made no effort to hide themselves from cameras as they enjoyed their meals.

Megan Fox is dating MGK for the last few months since her split with husband Brian Austin Green. 





