US politician takes a dig at Meghan Markle, likens her to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

A Republication leader has likened Meghan Markle to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is also known as ACS.

Dean Browning, A Republican Party member, who ran for election to the US House to represent Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District took a dig at the former wife actress by likening her to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is also known as ACS.



US Republican Party's members and supporters of President Donald Trump are attacking Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry urged Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The couple, in their rare remarks about political matters of another country, also urged the people to reject hate speech, without mentioning anyone.

The duo was accused of breaking the British royal family tradition by "interfering" in the politics of another country.

Ocasio-Cortez drew national recognition when she won the Democratic Party's primary election for New York's 14th congressional district. She defeated Republican opponent Anthony Pappas in the November 6, 2018 general election.

Taking office at age 29, Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman ever to serve in the United States Congress. She has been noted for her substantial social media presence relative to her fellow members of Congress.

Dean Browning, who lost in the Republican primary on June 2, 2020, did not elaborate on what are the similarities between Meghan Markle and ACS.