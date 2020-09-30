close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

Anurag Kashyap to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow in sexual assault case

Wed, Sep 30, 2020
Mumbai Police has summoned Indian film director Anurag Kashyap in the sexual harassment case that was filed against him by actor Payal Ghosh.

According to a report by ANI, the filmmaker was asked to appear before Mumbai Police on October 1, 2020 [tomorrow] at 11:00am.

The news comes after the accuser met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked for Y level security as her ‘life was in danger.’

Kashyap had denied the assault claims made by Ghosh through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani who released a statement, saying: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.”

“These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest,” it added. 

