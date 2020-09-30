‘Princess Diana and I were like cornered animals in couture’: Mariah Carey

Vocal powerhouse Mariah Carey released an explosive memoir recently which dropped some of her deepest secrets about her personal life.

Titled, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the We Belong Together singer wrote in the book how she had seen Princess Diana’s struggles up close and how she strongly related to the constant scrutiny she had been under.

According to Billboard, the singer wrote about how she had come across the Princess of Wales at a party in New York in 1995 and how her role as the world’s most famous woman had led her to reflect upon her own struggles as well.

"She had that look—the dull terror of never being left alone burning behind her eyes. We were both like cornered animals in couture,” wrote Carey.

"[On social media] our fans can come to our defense, bring all the receipts, and create a united front so strong than no bland host or commentator or ravenous paparazzi can even begin to compete with their influence,” she said.

"We are the media. I only wish Princess Di had lived long enough to have Instagram or Twitter. I wish she had lived to see the people become the press,” she added.