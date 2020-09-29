close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2020

Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski shares throwback photo from her summer of fun

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 29, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looked stunning as she shared a throwback photo from her summer of fun on Instagram Tuesday.

Pitt's sweetheart flaunted her tan in the skimpy two-piece as she posed with her back to camera and made her way into a pool.

She  is seen in a racy snake- print mini dress in the picture, which she apparently shared from  her sunny weekend in Berlin.

The 27-year-old  German model captioned the post: 'Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now.' 

View this post on Instagram

Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

The catwalk star also shared a selfie of herself on an early morning flight on Tuesday. She soon landed in Paris, beaming as she strolled around in the chilly weather, wrapped up warm in a padded coat. 

Nicole and Brad had enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.

Latest News

More From Entertainment