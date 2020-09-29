Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski shares throwback photo from her summer of fun

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looked stunning as she shared a throwback photo from her summer of fun on Instagram Tuesday.
Pitt's sweetheart flaunted her tan in the skimpy two-piece as she posed with her back to camera and made her way into a pool.
She is seen in a racy snake- print mini dress in the picture, which she apparently shared from her sunny weekend in Berlin.
The 27-year-old German model captioned the post: 'Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now.'
The catwalk star also shared a selfie of herself on an early morning flight on Tuesday. She soon landed in Paris, beaming as she strolled around in the chilly weather, wrapped up warm in a padded coat.
Nicole and Brad had enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.