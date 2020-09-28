close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2020

Will Meghan Markle and Harry suffer the same way Clint Eastwood and wife did after reality TV gig?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 28, 2020

Reports that Meghan Markle  and Prince Harry  are set to appear  in a Netflix reality TV show sent the royal couple's fans into frenzy Monday.

Hours after the news broke, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, denied the reports  through their representative.

Their fans  took to social media to express their feelings and discuss the implications the reality TV show might have for their marriage .

Several users said Meghan and Harry should not consider any such offer because it may affect their married life the way Hollywood veteran actor Clint Eastwood and his wife Dina Eastwood suffered after agreeing to a reality TV show.

Clint Eastwood and Dina had divorced soon after the reality show "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" bombed.

"Mrs. Eastwood & Company" chronicled the lives of Dina Eastwood and their daughters Francesca and Morgan, and the all-male six member vocal group from South Africa managed by Dina, Overtone. 

