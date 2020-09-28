close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
Web Desk
September 28, 2020

Ertugrul's Sadettin Köpek looks dapper in throwback pictures

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 28, 2020
 

Murat Garipagaoglu won the hearts of millions of people across the world with his stellar performance as  Amir Sadettin Köpek in popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor won praises from millions of people across the world for his stellar performance as the administrator of Seljuq Sultan Alā ad-Dīn Kayqubād.

Garipagaoglu's played one of the main characters in season two, three and four of the TV series which is also being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

PTV is airing the series on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Here is a collection of Murat Garipagaoglu's real-life pictures:

 









