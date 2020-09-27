Man 'confesses' to killing elderly wife in a bid to frame neighbour in Bahawalpur

"I had enmity with my neighbour so I killed my wife and accused him," the man told police. Illustration by The News/Original image by Cade Renfroe/via Unsplash

BAHAWALPUR: Police said Sunday a man they had detained over suspicion of murdering his wife has "confessed" to killing the 70-year-old woman in a failed bid to frame his neighbour — with whom he had a longstanding rivalry — here in the city's Nowshera Jadeed area.

According to police, the deceased woman's husband was arrested after he admitted to the crime during questioning. There were inconsistencies in the statements he provided, they claimed.

The police further claimed the man had himself called helpline 15 to alert authorities to the murder, accusing his neighbour of murdering his wife.

"I had enmity with my neighbour so I killed my wife and accused him," the police quoted the man as saying.

A first information report (FIR) was consequently registered on behalf of the victim's brother.