'BLACKPINK’S' Rosé touches on international fame and love: ‘I’m so thankful'

YG Entertainment appears to have hit a gold mine with BLACKPINK’s debut. From domestic fame to international outreach, the group appears to be on a fast track road leading to a possible cult following around the world.

During her interview for W Korea's October issue, the BLACKPINK star opened up about her excitement regarding the group’s upcoming release and even shared ‘how hard’ all of her group members are working to make this three-step debut a success worldwide.

During the course of the interview, Rosé also gave her candid thoughts on the group’s popularity and good international image.

She was quoted saying, "I think it’s because in this generation, more people are accepting new music with an open mind, and that’s why we’re able to receive so much love. I’m so thankful for this.

"I just enjoyed it with everyone and expressed [my feelings] in each moment. The energy I received from the crowd was greater than the energy I was giving them, so all I did was follow them. That was what it meant to become one with the audience.”