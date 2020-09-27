Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich ‘lied’ that he found out about split through tabloids

Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé, recently spoke out about their breakup and said that he found out their wedding was called off through the media.

Reports have now emerged, stating that the actor was reportedly lying about not being aware of the breakup before it hit the headlines.

A source spilled to E! News, saying: “He is lying. Demi did tell him beforehand.”

The insider further revealed that Max was "just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step."

Earlier, Ehrich broke his silence over the split as he took to Instagram, saying he found out that the relationship over in the least expected way.

"Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid while your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless [sic]," Ehrich's post read.